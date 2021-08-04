Clark Dale Delauter, of Sabillasville, passed from this life on July 31, 2021. He was born in Wolfsville, Maryland, on Feb. 13, 1942, to the late Elmer J. Delauter and Mary A. (Kline) Delauter. He was a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren and a 1960 graduate of Middletown High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force and to a lifelong career as a construction superintendent. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol A. Delauter; and children, Jeffery Quesenberry (Diane), Robin Specht (Larry), Brian Quesenberry, Kevin Delauter (Lisa), Brian Delauter (Jean) and Lisa Barton (Eric); siblings, Dorothy Lewis, Donald R. Delauter, George N. Delauter and Eugene E. Delauter. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by first wife, Sara Delauter; siblings, Pauline Johnson, Phyllis Bidle, Beverly Delauter, and Paul, Joseph, Thomas and Francis Delauter. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home in Smithsburg, Maryland, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington County or Grossnickle Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
