It is with great sadness that the family of Clark Eugene Phebus, 87, announces his passing. He went home to be with our Lord Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, West Virginia. Clark was the son of Harry Edgar and Ethel (Stull) Phebus (both deceased), of Frederick, Maryland. He was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Frederick, Maryland, and was one of four siblings: Doris Marshall — deceased, Donald E. Phebus, of Frederick, Maryland, and Larry E. Phebus — deceased.
He was a loving father to Clark E. Jr. (deceased), Mark G. (deceased), Nanette D. (deceased) and Eric A. Phebus, of Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Wilma C. (Mantz) Phebus; son, Eric A. and Sheryl Phebus, of Zanesville, Ohio; two daughters-in-law, Beverly (Christie) Phebus, of Frederick, Maryland, and Joanne (Apple) Phebus, also of Frederick; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Phebus) and Jeff Hooper, Christopher E. and Valarie Phebus, Kimberly (Phebus) and Bradley Alger, Jonathan and Amanda Phebus, Rebecca F.(Phebus) and Ronnie Vaughan, and Andrew A. and Heather Phebus; 14 great-grandchildren; and a plethora of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by grandsons, Jason Phebus and Benjamin Phebus.
Clark married Wilma Mantz of New Market, Maryland, on May 11, 1951, in Hagerstown, Maryland. He retired from Potomac Edison, Frederick, Maryland, after 41 years, three months of service on March 1, 1994. He served in the Maryland National Guard, 29th Division, Company A in Frederick, Maryland. He donated more than 22 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. He loved hunting and fishing and attended Church of Christ, Paw Paw, West Virginia.
At his request, cremation with a memorial service held in the spring is to be announced. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your local blood mobile or charity.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.