Clarke Denney Megill, 61, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, in his home in Louisville, Kentucky. He was surrounded by family and beloved pets.
He was born on May 17, 1959, in Jacksonville, Florida. Clarke received an undergraduate degree in business administration at Georgia State University over 14 years of part-time school, through job relocations and the birth of his three children, and he had a long, successful career in the engineering and construction industry. He was a patient and open-hearted mentor who shared his knowledge and experience freely.
Clarke is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Heather Childers (Josh); his son, Travis (Kaitelyne Sam); his niece, Katy Williams (Ross); and their children Emmylou and Arlo.
He is also survived by his sisters, Laura Megill and Debra DeMine; and his nephews and nieces. Clarke was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Beth Megill; his brothers, Jeff and Thomas; and his son, Ryan.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Eastern in Louisville, Kentucky, and can be viewed remotely at this address: https://www.facebook.com/stpaulumcky
Please send expressions of sympathy to St. Paul UMC, 2000 Douglass Blvd., Louisville, KY 40205, Hosparus Health of Louisville, or the American Cancer Society.