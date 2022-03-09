Clayton Leo Jacobson of Severna Park, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Clayton is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bess (Kracht); his sons, Kevin (Carol), of Walker, Minnesota, Dennis (Christine), of Valencia, California, and Scott of, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by son, Keith Clayton; his parents, Leo and Harriette Jacobson; his mother-in-law, Nellie Miller; stepfather-in-law, Lon Miller; father-in-law, Clifford Kracht; brother-in-law, Dale Kracht; and many friends, high school classmates and high school athletic rivals.
Clayton was born March 4, 1937, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He enjoyed growing up on the East Side and graduated from Johnson High School (class of 1955), where he played baseball and basketball. He also played baseball at the University of Minnesota until tearing his rotator cuff.
Clayton began working for State Farm in St. Paul in 1959, transferring to Frederick, Maryland, in 1965 and becoming an agent in Glen Burnie, Maryland, in 1974. Clayton had such wonderful relationships with his staff and his clients that he remained a State Farm agent until his death.
Clayton’s deep passion grew to a lifetime of playing and coaching amateur baseball. In 1961, Clayton co-founded the East Side Merchants, a team that won several regional and state championships. After moving to Frederick, Maryland, in 1965, Clayton became manager of Dairy Maid in the Babe Ruth League, winning many championships under his coaching. After moving to Severna Park, Maryland, in 1975, Clayton founded the Wagner’s Baseball Club, sponsored by his dear friend and former state senator, Mike Wagner.
Wagner’s made nine appearances at the AAABA National Tournament at Johnstown, Pennsylvania, from 1981-1990 and took second in 1984. From 1989 to 1999, Clayton managed the baseball team at Anne Arundel Community College, leading them to several national top-20 JUCO rankings that launched a progression of beloved players to further college and professional baseball.
For over 30 years, Clayton served as an area scout for the Baltimore Orioles. He specialized in scouting pitchers and spent as many years giving private pitching lessons to ballplayers who went on to remarkable success, particularly at Severna Park High School and numerous colleges, and in professional baseball. Clayton cherished countless precious relationships with former players, coaches and parents.
Family and Friends may visit on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Services will be private.
The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (please note the name of the loved one on the memo line), or online at hospicechesapeake.org/giving/.