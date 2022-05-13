Clem Monroe Beck, 80, of Walkersville, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley, Walkersville. He was the husband of the late Mary Frances Nikirk Beck. Born March 14, 1942, in Oxford, West Virginia, he was the son of James Beck and Athlea (Smith) Beck.
Clem served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, having been stationed on the USS Forrestal, an aircraft carrier, during the highly publicized 1967 fire. He was a member of Fleet Reserve Association Branch No. 142; a life member of VFW 3554 in West Virginia; and a member of American Legion Post 69 in Florida as well as AMVETS Post 2 in Frederick. Mr. Beck was a sales representative for Radiometer America from 1973 to 1998 and enjoyed golfing.
Mr. Beck is survived by his children, Helen Hughes and husband John, Terri Griffith and husband Terry, and Eric Beck and wife Jennifer; stepchildren, Glenna Stup, Charles Barker Jr. and wife Terry, and Steven Barker and wife Deanna; grandchildren, Christopher Webb and wife Neha, Kaitlin Hughes Hogan and husband Ed, Meghan Hughes Rosen and husband Ben, Nichole Griffith Vanderhuff and husband Jesse, Jacob Griffith, Angela Beck, Kristen Beck and Elijah Beck; and step-grandchildren, Edgar Stup Jr. and wife Kendall, Timothy Stup, Cari Stup Jordan and husband Olock Sr., Corey Barker and wife Paige and Ami Barker Naugle and husband Jake. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Riley, Olock Jr., Mason, Stevie, Amari Monroe, Xander, Jack, Calvin, Fynn and Bonnie; a sister, Julia Collins; his brothers, James Beck and wife Virginia, Eddy Beck and wife Brenda, and Earl Beck and wife Donna; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley Barker.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022. Those wishing to attend should assemble at the FSK Chapel in the front of the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.