Cleo Arlene Lela Michaels (Tietbohl) passed away unexpectedly at her home in New Market, Maryland, on March 4, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born Oct. 24, 1930, the daughter of Frederick John Tietbohl and Anna Amanda Tietbohl (Auchmuty), of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Cleo’s legacy is one of kindness, wit, appreciation, love and resilience. Cleo enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She liked to share stories about her children and grandchildren. She was always interested in hearing how everyone’s day was and wished the best for everyone. Cleo enjoyed reading, knitting and traveling. She had a special relationship with the grandkids she lived with in Maryland. They describe her as their best friend — “she was caring and a sweetheart.” Grammy: Here’s to desserts, spy novels and funny jokes forever.
Cleo is predeceased by her husband, Gordon Joseph Michaels, Trout Run, Pennsylvania; one brother, Frederick John Tietbohl II; and four sisters, Viola Chamberlain, Ruth Blumberg, Mae Guinter and Pauline Dangle. She is survived by one sister, June Dahlgren, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; three children, Cathryn Jackson, Cheryl (Alan) Sands and Carole (Edward) Tilmont; five grandchildren, Isabella Tilmont, Rosalia Tilmont, Zachary Tilmont, Marina (Joshua) Pearce and Thomas Jackson; and two great-grandchildren, Avery Pearce and Elliot Pearce.
Cleo graduated from South Williamsport High School in Pennsylvania, and worked as a secretary in New Jersey until she retired in 1981. Cleo was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Friends and family may visit at Spitler Funeral Home, 733 Broad St., Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on March 11 from 10-10:30 am. There will be a graveside service at Barbours Cemetery on March 11 at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to John Hopkins Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (hopkinsmedicine.org/psychiatry/about/charitable_giving) or the National Institute of Mental Health (nimh.nih.gov/about/connect-with-nimh/donate-to-mental-health-research). #mentalhealth