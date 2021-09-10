Cleo Myers

Cleo V. Myers, 83, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital.She was the wife of the late Roger C. Myers, who died in December 2020.
Born Nov. 24, 1937, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Alva E. and Ida V. Keeney Young.
Cleo was a graduate of Walkersville High School, growing up in the Walkersville/Daysville area. She loved school and attending church services at Chapel Lutheran Church on Daysville Road, attending Sunday school and singing in the church choir for many years. She was a member of the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church in Woodsboro and, for many years, a member of the Urbana Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
For many years, Cleo was a housekeeper and personal chef for many families in the Frederick area. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren (whom she provided child care for when they were young) and her great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed having guests for meals at her home. You would never leave Ms. Cleo’s hungry. She enjoyed canning fresh vegetables from the many gardens that her husband grew and cultivated, as well as tending in her flower gardens — she loved purple flowers and especially loved the irises in the springtime. She was a regular early Friday or Saturday morning yard sale shopper; an avid collector, especially of vintage glassware. She loved finding that special treasure or bargain at local yard sales, public auctions and flea markets. Cleo enjoyed many years of duckpin bowling with her friends at the Walkersville Bowling Center. She enjoyed her weekly breakfasts with the Thursday Morning Breakfast Club at the Walkersville Diner and McDonald’s on the other days, as well as attending the Rocky Ridge and Burkittsville annual carnivals with her husband because she always said the “food” was the best at those events. She played “penny-ante” poker with her family and enjoyed playing the nickel slots at the casino in Charles Town.
Surviving are sons, Roger C. Myers Jr., of Frederick, and Ronald C. Myers, of Walkersville; brother, Gene Young; sister, Joyce Young; sisters-in-law, Fran Myers and Margie Myers; brother-in-law, Robert Myers and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Megan E. Kenny (husband Collin), of Jefferson, Maryland, Katy A. Smith (husband Dan), of Frederick, Maryland, and Matthew W. Myers (wife Emily), of Frederick, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Karstyn and Parker Smith, and Emilia Kenny. She was preceded in death by son, Randy C. Myers; daughter-in-law, Teresa E. Myers; brothers, Glenn Young, Guy Young and Gary Young; and sisters, Linda Warnock and Patsy Mann.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the Visiting Angels care providers and to her special friends (especially Mary Marker and Barbara Shafer) for their support.
Services will be private and at the family’s discretion. The Rev. Sean Delawder will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be provided to the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 27, Woodsboro, MD 21798.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.