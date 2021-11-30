Clifford Gary Stewart, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on Nov. 24, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. He was a devoted family man, selfless humanitarian, resilient leader, wise businessman, nurturing farmer, humble mentor, patient teacher, bold story teller and a true man of God.
Cliff, born on May 12, 1943, in Hyattsville, Maryland, served his community as a board member of the Maryland Hospital Association; board member and former chair of the Calvert Memorial Hospital Board; and board member and former president of the Calvert Memorial Hospital Foundation Board. He has served on numerous other boards, including those of the College of Southern Maryland and the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce. He was the recipient of the 2011 American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award. He was a faithful member and deacon at First Baptist Church of Monrovia and a member of the Thurmont Grange. Cliff continued his career and passion as the owner of Quiet Meadow Farm in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Cliff graduated from Wakefield High School, Arlington, Virginia, and attended Florida Baptist College. He spent over 40 years in the printing industry, working at Association of General Contractors in Washington, D.C., Envelopes Unlimited (EU Services) in Rockville, Maryland, and DM Group and Catterton Printing in Southern Maryland.
Cliff is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn; his parents, Frank and Maeola Stewart; and sister, Andrea Busch. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sister, Cheryl Nicely; and his three children, Cheryl Schnebly and her husband Joe, Ron Stewart and his wife Angela, and Christine Kefauver. He also is survived by two stepdaughters, Shannon Twigg and her husband Sean, and Shylah Gibson. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren, Shelby, Faulkner, Audrey, Caroline and Elizabeth; three stepgrandchildren, Joe, David and Colin; and four great-grandchildren: Dakota, Dalton, Skyler and Kalli.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. James Brethren Church, 17718 Lappans Road, Fairplay, MD 21733.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.