Clinton “Clint” Heyward Murrell

Clint passed away June 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Clint was born Nov. 25, 1956, in Washington, D.C., to Kenneth Murrell and Mary Murrell (West).
Clint was enjoying his retirement after 15 years at NVR. Clint enjoyed cooking special meals for his wife, Linda. In addition to traveling, Clint enjoyed watching the Redskins and spending time with family, especially being Pappy to his 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Clint is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Kristin and Tyler; and stepchildren, Susan, Michael, Nichole, Lauren and Elizabeth. Clint is also survived by his siblings, Diane and Glenn.
At Clint’s request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Buster’s Paw Prints dog rescue via PayPal or check to 12935 Wilder Road, Red Bluff, CA 96080.