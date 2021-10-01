Clyde "Jack" Jackson

Clyde “Jack” E. Jackson, 90, of Frederick, passed from this life Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of 55 years to the late Cynthia F. Jackson, who preceded him in death in 2018. Born Feb. 6, 1931, in Beverly, Ohio, he was the son of Clyde Baker Jackson and Sara Ceola (Groves) Jackson.
Mr. Jackson was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War, Vietnam, Germany, Iraq, at the Pentagon and at Fort Detrick, and he also worked at Sun Life Company. He was a member of the VFW and Marvin Chapel UMC. Jack enjoyed boating in the Chesapeake Bay and enjoyed his friends and family. He loved hunting and his pets.
He is survived by grandsons, Eddie Lease and wife Jessie Lease, and Gregory Lease and wife Karen Lease; granddaughter, Mindy Lease; and great-grandchildren, Marshall Lease, Avery Lease, Ben Lease and Alex Lease. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Graham Lease.
A private burial alongside his wife and stepson will be held at Marvin Chapel Cemetery, Mount Airy.
