Clyde "Pete" Stone, Jr.

Mr. Clyde Edward “Pete” Stone, 63, of Frederick, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Frederick Health. He was the loving husband of Robin Stone. They were married on Feb. 14, 2003.
Born Feb. 7, 1959, in Frederick, he was the son of Clyde and Joanna (Lawson) Stone Sr.
Pete was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1977.He also attended classes at FCC for a few years. He worked in the automotive industry as well as the U.S. Postal Service until 2008, when his health declined. He enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
In addition to his wife and parents, Pete is survived by his children, Amanda Morris (Chris), Allison Stone, Kaitlin Lutz (Tony), Kelly Nalborczyk (Ben) and Kyle Sullivan (Allie Weymouth); grandchildren, Avery and Arabella Nalborczyk; brothers, Bryan Stone (Susan) and Eric Stone (Kathy); aunt, Sandra Lawson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his cats, Tucker and Nala.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or to the Animal Welfare League of Frederick County, 1202 E. Patrick St., Suite 13A, Frederick, MD 21701.
