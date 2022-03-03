Clyde Plymale

Clyde Richard Plymale, age 77, of Jefferson, Maryland, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born July 18, 1944, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of the late Dixie Milton and Betty Lou West Plymale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Lou Plymale. He is survived by his wife, Dora Ann Phillips Plymale; two daughters, Sheila Nicely and husband Lynn, of Dickerson, Maryland, and Cindy R. Warfield and husband Craig, of Point Of Rocks, Maryland; one son, Brian Plymale and wife Tina, of Adamstown, Maryland; three granddaughters, Chelsea Plymale, Amber Martin and husband Shiloh, and Julie Nicely; three grandsons, Travis Warfield and wife Morgan, Brian Plymale Jr. and wife Sarah, and Austin Warfield; six great-grandchildren, Keira Martin, Rainey Bell, Emma Plymale, Noah Warfield, Tristan Martin and Braden Plymale; one brother, Eugene Plymale, of Buckhannon, West Virginia; four sisters, Dorothy Coontz, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Loretta Samples, Martha Scott and Margaret Rowan, all of Buckhannon; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Plymale served in the U.S. Army. He retired from and was the owner of an auto body repair shop. Mr. Plymale loved hunting, fishing, cooking, Volkswagen cars and spending time with his family. Friends will be received Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at the New Life Tabernacle Church. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Jeffrey Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Lebanon Church Cemetery in Buckhannon, West Virginia. The Upshur County Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the gravesite. Online condolences may be made to the family at polingstclair.com. Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
