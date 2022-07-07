On Monday, July 4, 2022, Clyde R. Hope, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away at the age of 98. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Hope for 60 years. Both were longtime members of Travilah Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Clyde was a proud veteran and served in World War II as a first lieutenant in the Army/Air Force as a B-24 bombardier. He worked in the Amigo, West Virginia, coal mines before moving to Maryland and working for Metro until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall “Peck” and Helen Hope; along with his five younger brothers, Max, Eddie, David, Joe and Jerry.
Clyde was the devoted father of Randall (Titian) Hope, Richard (Jane) Hope, Pamela (John) Moore and Susan (Alex) Braunstein. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice-Casey House in Rockville, Maryland. Services have been entrusted to Going Home Cremation & Funeral Care by Value Choice.