Colonel (Ret.) George Harlis Bolling

Col. (Ret.) George Harlis Bolling, who served as a soldier in more than two decades of public life in the U.S. Army, Signal Corps, beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather, died Monday, Nov. 15. He was 81.
Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, Mr. Bolling graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1962, joining the Army through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Mr. Bolling’s military service inside the reality of a global Cold War atmosphere included four years of service in Germany from 1962-66; a decorated combat tour in Vietnam in 1968; the Command General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth in 1972; executive commander of the Signal Battalion in South Korea in 1973; three tours at the Pentagon; commander of the 57th Signal Battalion at Fort Hood from 1977-79; and the National Defense University from 1981-82. He rose to the rank of colonel as one of the country’s youngest and served on deep secret initiatives under Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. Upon his retirement in 1985, he joined the private sector, serving in executive roles in the telecommunications industry, and thereafter, he devoted his passion and time in leadership roles in service to Veterans, the local community and, in particular, its youth.
He was a proud member and past commander of the American Legion Post 171 in Damascus, Maryland; past president of the Lion’s Club of Thurmont, Maryland; past president of the JerMae Homeowners Association, also of Thurmont; and most recently having served on behalf of the Lodge at Homewood as vice president of the Willow Road Resident’s Association in Frederick, Maryland.
Mr. Bolling is survived by his brother, Franklin O. Bolling (Linda); his first wife of 27 years, Gayle Lilley Akers, and their three children, Robyn Bolling (Dean Tistadt), Michael Bolling and Bethany Menzies (Euan); and grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Cochran, Zachary Bolling and Lauren Menzies. He is also survived by cousins, Carol Yoakley-Terrell, Stephen Bolling, Dr. Boyd Honeycutt and Suzanne Clark; and brother-in-law, Frank L. Lilley.
In Maryland, his life was forever touched by his 18-year marriage to his late wife, Mary F. Bolling, survived by daughters, Michele Kaufman (Scott) and Renee Davis; granddaughters, Danielle and Taylor Kaufman, and Kendra and Katrina Davis; and great-granddaughter, Livia Johnson.
Mr. Bolling will receive full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date in 2022. The family will be gathering privately in early December in remembrance.
For those who wish to honor Mr. Bolling, in lieu of flowers, memories can be posted, and donations can be made to the Lions Club of Thurmont, Maryland; American Legion Post 171, Damascus, Maryland; or The Lodge at Homewood, Frederick, Maryland.