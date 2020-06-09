Colton Campbell

Colton Russell “Colt” Campbell, 26, of Mount Airy, died suddenly June 4, 2020 at his home. Born Nov. 23, 1993 in Frederick, he was the son of Richard W. and Rhonda L. Shoffstall Campbell.
Colt was a graduate of Linganore High School, attending CTC for diesel mechanics. Colt enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, hanging with his friends and turning wrenches.
Surviving are a brother Kenny Campbell and wife Sarah of Mount Airy, nieces and nephew Karmen, Payton and Garrett of Mount Airy. Also surviving are grandparents Glennie and Wayne Campbell and Marie Winters, a special friend Sabrina Nelson of Mount Airy and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by a grandfather Russell Shofstall.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Md., 21701, with a limited number of people in the chapel area while observing social distancing, masks are required.
