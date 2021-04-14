Conchita Ting “Hui Chu” Kramer, age 83, formerly of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, has passed away peacefully with her loving family on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Makati, Philippines. She was born March 20, 1938, in Manila, Philippines, to the late Ting Toh Kwei and Yu Hua.
For more than 30 years, Conchita lived in Shepherdstown with her husband, Henry J. They previously owned and operated two restaurants: China Kitchen in downtown Shepherdstown and Golden China in Martinsburg. Conchita and her husband loved to travel. They have visited numerous countries in Asia countless times, visiting family and friends. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. And because of this, Conchita will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Conchita was survived by her husband, Henry J. Kramer, of Hagerstown, Maryland; her 10 children and their spouses, Henrietta, Henry Jr., Bernadette and Ernie, Cecil and George, Peter and Natalie, Katherine, Mariam, Michael and Melanie, Michelle and Veejay, and Emmanuel and Andrea; her 19 grandchildren and their spouses, Vincent and Kelli, Richard and Nikki, Raymond and Jane, Myka, Michelle, Michael Angelo, Ryannah, Kevin, Jeffrey, Jessica, Patrisse, Phylisse, Precious, Pharrell, Michael Andrew, Jin, Samantha, Sofia, and Sabrina; her 10 great-grandchildren, Camden, Maverick, Carson, Everly, Kyler, Deacon, Cole, Raya, Riley and Joshua; her daughter-in-law, Jeneath; her stepchildren and their families; and all of those she have loved and touched deeply.
In addition to her parents, Conchita was preceded in death by her sons, Jackson and Paul; and her sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Vicente.