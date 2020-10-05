Connie Deiuliis, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at her son’s residence in Ijamsville, MD. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Jan. 9, 1930, in Catania, Sicily, she was the daughter of Antonio Rasa and Demarista (Torre) Rasa. She came by ship to the United States at the age of 21 and landed at Ellis Island, NY. Shortly thereafter, she proudly earned her U.S. citizenship
Primarily a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she did have a lengthy employment history at Sears Department Stores as a typesetter and signmaker in her early years.
She is survived by her son Vincent R. Deiuliis and wife Terri, her son Robert J. Deiuliis and wife Janice, grandson Michael A Deiuliis, grandaughter Kristin (Deiuliis) Beauchamp, grandson Brandon J. Deiuliis, grandaughter Nicole (Deiuliis) Murphy. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
The family will mourn her passing and celebrate her life in private, at a time and place to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 https://www.hospiceoffrederick.org/donate-support.aspx.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.