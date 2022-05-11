Connie M. Crawford

Constance Marie “Connie” Crawford, 83, of Frederick, passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Tranquility of Fredericktowne. Born in Frederick June 7, 1938, to the late Charles Lewis and Lillian Margaret (nee Abb) Myers, she was the beloved wife of the late Edgar S. Crawford Jr.
Connie was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. She also loved to travel, going to many different beaches all over the world and taking many cruises.
Connie was also considered to be a social butterfly. She enjoyed getting dressed up and being out with her husband and friends. Connie will be most remembered for being a loving mother and grandmother. She would always travel to Tennessee to see her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Mindy Brennan (Kevin); her grandchildren, Lauren Smith (Bryan) and Brooke Brennan; and her great-grandchildren, Grayson and Bella Smith.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, Friday, May 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie’s name to Frederick Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
