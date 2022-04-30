Connie Stalnaker

Connie Mae Rose Stalnaker, daughter of William V and Lucille V Rose, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, after fighting several months of various medical issues, most recently multiple strokes on March 26. Although things appeared to be improving, her fight was lost. In her eyes, she was tired and ready to meet God in heaven.
She worked as a nurse for Dr. B.O. Thomas Jr. for 25 years and retired as a registered nurse from Frederick Memorial Hospital (now Frederick Health Hospital) after almost 20 years. Connie was a graduate of St. John’s at Prospect Hall. She attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and graduated from Frederick Community College.
Connie is survived by her daughters, Kimber Lee Shank (Steve Shook), of Middletown, Maryland, and Kelly Leigh Webb (Todd Lewis), of Frederick, Maryland; her step-sons, Michael Stalnaker (Lorrie Wood), of Seattle, Washington, and Mark Stalnaker, of Frederick, Maryland; and grandchildren, Ashley LaGasse (Grant), Christopher Webb (Ashley), Stephanie Honaker (Ken) and Kristin Grove (Jacob). Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Kenneth Allen III (KAL) and Korie Jo Honaker, Caroline Rose and Kate Sarah LaGasse, Georgia Arleen and soon-to-be Alice Mae Webb, and Sutton Leigh Grove. Also surviving are sister, Jeri Hodge (Donald); brother, William “Petie” Rose; sister-in-law, Shirley Redmond; and numerous nieces and nephews who were all very special. She also leaves behind her devoted dog and beloved four-legged friend, Scooter.
Connie was predeceased by her loving husband Bill; parents; brother, James Redmond; sister, Shirley Wiles and husband Leroy; and son-in-law, Carl Webb.
She will be cremated by Stauffer Funeral Home, and a memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Road, at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, with Dr. Larry Eubanks officiating.
Per her instructions, no flowers. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church on Bowers Road, or to Animal Control on Rosemont Avenue in Frederick.
“While on earth, God blessed me with a wonderful husband and four wonderful children and families. I can’t leave here without acknowledging how proud they made me and how much I loved them. God was good to me, and I plan to walk beside him in my next home.”