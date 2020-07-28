Conrad "Buzz" Wagerman

Conrad Brawner "Buzz" Wagerman, 83, of Fairfield, PA, died peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 2, 1937, in Emmitsburg, MD, he was the son of the late John and Mary Edith (Brawner) Wagerman. He was the devoted husband of Dorothy "Dottie" (Chapman) Wagerman. They were married for 47 years.
Buzz was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was the owner and operator of Wagerman Concrete in Gettysburg for over 30 years and was previously employed with Chester Chapman Excavating for 20 years. Buzz enjoyed traveling, shooting pool, going to carnivals, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Dottie, are brother, Jerry Wagerman and Ruth of Fairfield, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by a young sister, Mary Wagerman and a brother, Ronald Wagerman.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at Elias Lutheran Cemetery, 100 W. North Ave., Emmitsburg, MD.
Memorial contributions in Buzz's name may be made to St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or to Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.