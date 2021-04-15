Constance “Connie” Lee Shank, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Born in Frederick, Maryland, on March 24, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Richard Austin and Madeline Faye Carter Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Butch” Shank; her daughter, Carrie Shank Geanes; her sister, Juanita Volz; and her nephew, Johnny Dorsey.
Connie was known as the neighborhood welcoming committee. She loved to make people laugh and did so in such a natural caring way. She loved gardening and most of all loved cooking for her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Shank Mitchell, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; her grandson, Ty Shank; her granddaughter, Katherine Geanes; her sisters, Sandy Daugherty, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Ricki Putman and husband Putty, of Frederick, Maryland; her nieces, Leigh Dorsey, of Louisville, Kentucky, Megan Fletcher and Lauren Putman, both of Frederick, Maryland; and her nephews, Shane Dorsey, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Richie Mitts, of Eaton, Georgia.
Funeral services will be private and h eld at a later date.
