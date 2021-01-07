Constance Crowe

Constance M. Crowe, 90, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, and Wayne, New Jersey, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland. She was the wife of Thomas R. Crowe for 65 years until his passing in 2018.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 15, 1930, Connie was the only daughter of the late Charles and Rita Kealey.
She attended Hunter College in New York, New York, and later went on to obtain a degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey, and at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, Maryland.
Connie’s interests included antiques, stained glass and cats.
She is survived by her three children, Thomas K. Crowe, of Miami, Florida, Kevin R. Crowe, of Germantown, Maryland, and Terence C. Crowe and his wife, Lisa Crowe, of Long Valley, New Jersey; and her two grandchildren, Brian and Rachel.
All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Resthaven Funeral Services, Frederick, Maryland. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Connie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Interment will take place in the Veterans Garden of Honor at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. For information or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.resthaven.us.