Constance Horn

Mrs. Constance (Connie) Alice Horn, 85, of Point of Rocks, MD died on July 1, 2021. She was the wife of the late Homer Floyd Horn, Sr.
Born October 13, 1935, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Harbaugh and Nelda Fitz Harbaugh.
Connie was raised in Sabillasville, MD and graduated from Thurmont High School in 1954. She met Homer at a dance. They resided in Point of Rocks, enjoyed traveling and spending time at their vacation home in Chincoteague VA.
Connie worked as a seamstress for 16 years at several locations including H. L. Hartz & Sons and the Montgomery County School Board.
Connie enjoyed attending auctions, stopping at flea markets while traveling, working at the Flea Market in Harpers Ferry, WV, camping, going to the beach and going out to eat. She loved her family and friends dearly and especially enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Homer F. Horn Sr, brother Sammy R. Harbaugh, and Grandson Richard (Richie) L. Clevenger. Surviving her is daughter Sharon Clevenger, and two sons Homer F. Horn, Jr. (Elsie) and Jess J. Horn (Nancy), grandchildren Daniel Stauffer, Marty Horn, Milinda Clevenger, Mike Horn and Matt Horn (Julie), great-grandchildren Anessa Stauffer, Dahlila Martin, Shelby Horn and Nevaeh Clevenger. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family that will dearly miss her and her stories.
The family will receive guests at the Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD on Wednesday, July 7 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Funeral services will immediately follow beginning at 11 A.M. Interment at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Point of Rocks, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doubs United Methodist Church, 5131 Doubs Rd., Adamstown, MD 21710. Online condolences may be left at www.keeneybasford.com.