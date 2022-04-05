Constance May Powell

Constance (Connie) May Powell, 84, of Woodsboro, Maryland, died peacefully March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Thomas N. Powell for 65 years. Born Jan 15, 1938, in Bakerton, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James Frank and Clemma May Grimm. Connie attended Harpers Ferry High School, where she was a cheerleader and majorette, and played in the school band. She was a member of Woodsboro Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Woodsboro American Legion Lady’s Auxilliary Post 282 for 34 years.
Connie retired from the Woodsboro American Legion after 36 years of service. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Powell; a son, Bruce E Powell; great-granddaughter, Ashley B. Mishler; two unborn grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Starliper, Eileen Twenty and Doris Lenard; three brothers, her twin, John Grimm, Willard James and Warren Grimm; and her close friend, Midge Bell.
She is survived by a son, Thomas N. Powell Jr., of Hagerstown; a daughter, Suzanne Martin (Steve), of Rocky Ridge; grandchildren, Stacy Mishler (Chris), of Woodsboro, Jason Martin (Heather), of Thurmont, Tonya Martin, of Rocky Ridge, Amanda Gilbert (Dustin), of Woodsboro, Lacey Duncan (Henry), of Frederick, and Thomas Powell III (Trey), of Frederick; daughters-in-law, D. Sue Powell, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, and Tempie Powell, of Frederick; great-grandchildren, Skylar Mishler (Josh), Connor Mishler, Noah and Tyler Martin, Dustin Gilbert Jr. (DJ) and Alyvia Gilbert, and Theodore Duncan and baby girl Duncan due in June; sister-in-law, Annette Lindamood (George); and many special nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed being with friends at the legion, Shirly, Laura, Larry, Libby, Rick and Darrel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Frederick County for the loving care and compassion they showed our loved one. Connie donated her body to science. The family will have a celebration of life at a future date.