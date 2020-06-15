Constance Steinhaus

Mrs. Constance Lorraine Steinhaus, 87, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Johnson S. B. Steinhaus, Jr. Born in Frederick on December 15, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Elsie Shelton Tyeryar.
She was known to many as aunt Connie. She had worked at Sagner’s Clothing and as an animal tech for Fort Detrick. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Frederick.
Surviving are her children, Terry E. Alexander and husband Terry and Eric J. Steinhaus and wife Stacey, all of Frederick, a sister, Freda Martinez, of FL, four grandchildren, Ian Christopher Alexander, Aaron M. S. Alexander, Julia M. Steinhaus and Daniel J, Steinhaus, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Johnson S. B. Steinhaus III and siblings, Elsie Blank, Evelyn Angleberger, Alice Staley, Charles, Benjamin, Reid, Herbert and Jack Tyeryar.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Etchison Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.