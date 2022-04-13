Cora Grace Knight, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Crescent City, Florida, passed from this life on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick.
Born July 21, 1930, in Libertytown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Jessie (Kershaw) Smith. She graduated from Frederick High School. Cora, who grew up on a dairy farm, enjoyed the outdoors and loved all animals. She had a particular and undying love of horses.
Cora worked as a branch manager at Maryland National Bank in the Frederick and Mount Airy branches while raising her family. After her retirement, she and her husband moved to Florida, taking their horses with them. They enjoyed trail riding, and they joined the local “Sheriff’s Posse.” Later in life, returning to Frederick, she worked as a receptionist at the legal offices of Offutt, Horman, Burdette & May, in downtown Frederick, well into her 80s. After her second retirement, she enjoyed taking daily walks around her neighborhood, planting flowers around the building, and feeding the community feral cats.
Cora is survived by her three children, Barbara Scotto (Robert), of Chincoteague Island, Virginia, Rebecca Baer, of Frederick, and Richard Warfield (Deborah), of Frederick; four grandchildren, Allison Eyler (Brett), Kristen Scotto-Miss (Dale), Danielle Helta and Matthew Warfield (Kris Hanrahan); nine great-grandchildren, Jesse Eyler, Tara Eyler, Hunter Miss, Abigail Wittenberg, Jane Childs, Harry Helta, Finley Warfield, Cosmo Hanrahan and Otis Warfield; brother, Paul Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carroll Holmes Warfield; second husband, Richard George Knight; a son-in-law, Ronald L. Baer; and siblings, Florence “Nonie” Rice, Mary Whitmore, John H. Smith, Albert Smith, Samuel Smith, Winfield Smith and Catherine “Sis” Myers.
Honoring her request, there will be no services. The family will have a celebration of her life at a later time. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.