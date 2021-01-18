Cornelia Crutchley

Cornelia (Neile) Pue Crutchley died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Kline Hospice House. She was born June 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Michael E. and Olga V. Pue, and the wife of Edgar E. Crutchley. Neile grew up in Woodsboro and attended Frederick County schools, graduating from FHS in 1958.
Neile was employed by Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) from September 1968 through June 2002. She began her career at Thomas Johnson High School and retired after working at the farmhouse on Hayward Road — a great experience.
Neile loved her family and was especially grateful to those who were so helpful during her illness. She loved her church (All Saints’ Episcopal), having been in choirs most of her life, the Flower Guild half her life, the All Saints’ Ringers, the Joy Bells and the Altar Guild. She loved her animals and especially loved being at home and putzing in her backyard.
Neile is survived by her husband Ed of 62 years, her sister Nan Pue and fiance Pete Cody, her brother Michael Pue Jr. and wife Betty, her son, Edgar Crutchley Jr. and her daughter, Tammy Haller; grandchildren Cody Crutchley, Caitlin Eichelmann and husband Kyle, Adam Klosterman and wife Courtney, Leslie Klosterman and fiance Tony
Nester, Hannah Klosterman, Emily Ridgely, great-grandson Landon Eichelmann, nephews, Michael Pue III and wife Terri, Jim Pue and wife Carol Lynn, great-nephew Michael Pue IV, and great-nieces Abby and Kinsey Pue.
Interment will be at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, P.A., Frederick, Md. Online condolences may be shared at www.Keeneybasford.com. Please refer to the funeral home website for funeral service updates.
Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints’ Church (106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701) for the Music Ministry, the Flower Guild, the Seminarian Fund or outreach programs.