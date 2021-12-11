Courtland Hannum

Courtland Cooper Hannum, age 76, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Inova Loudoun Hospital. He was the husband of Sharon Hannum, who passed away in 2019, and with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Chester County, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Beatrice and Courtland (Sr.) Hannum. He spent his 40-plus-year career as a home builder and realtor. He began in the real estate business with his father, later expanding the business from realty to include home building. He later went to work for North American Housing Corporation, prompting his move to Jefferson, Maryland. The final phase of his career was as co-owner of Distinguished Homes.
Court was an avid racing and car enthusiast, participating in events ranging from hill climbs to Formula Vee racing. Most recently, he was the pit crew chief for his sons as they raced Formula Vee. He was an active member of the Sports Car Club of America, where he was well respected, having been involved in Formula Vee racing since the inception of the class in the mid 1960s. Court was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and he spent his life helping anybody who needed help. He is survived by one brother, Douglas Hannum; three children, Doug Hannum, William Hannum and wife Susan, and Stephanie Watkins and husband Todd; and six grandchildren, Courtney Oddo and husband Ryan, Noah Watkins, Hannah Watkins, Amy Hannum, Samuel Watkins and wife Elly, and Adam Watkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Frederick County, Maryland, at frederickhealthhospice.org. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021 at West Grove Friends Meeting, 153 E. Harmony Road, West Grove, Pennsylvania. A cele bration of life will follow. Condolences to the family and more information may be found at potomaccremation.com.