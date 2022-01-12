Cristina Albright-Roberts

Cristina Maria Albright-Roberts, 51, of Morgan County, passed away Jan. 8, 2022.
Born Feb. 10, 1970, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Carol Albright and the late Carroll Albright Sr.
Cristina enjoyed seeing her children and grandchildren. Cristina was a beloved daughter, mother, aunt, sister and grandmother. She loved reading Stephen King books. She also enjoyed life by talking to her family and her best friend Robbin. Her family was her pride and joy, from her youngest son Shawn being a United States Marine, to older kids working to be successful in their lives while starting their families. She had a smile to light the room and memories to laugh for days.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kevin Roberts Sr.; her children, Vincent Crabill Jr. , Kevin (Bubba) Roberts Jr. and wife Paige Roberts, Jordan Willard and girlfriend Jessica Marsh, Stephanie Brian and husband Nick Brian, Shawn Roberts and wife Whitney Roberts; nine grandchildren, Nathaniel Roberts, Brayden Roberts, Savannah Roberts, Jaxon Brian, James Mulligan, Lorelai Brian, Raelynn Mulligan, Maverick Brian and Unborn Roberts (expecting newborn from Shawn and Whitney); brother, George Albright; and nieces, Allyssa Albright and Brianna Albright.
Visitations will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022, at 10-11 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022, followed by a funeral service beginning 11 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, concluding with interment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.