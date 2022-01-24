Crystal Tumblin, 31, of Knoxville, MD, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. Born August 9, 1990 in Frederick, MD to Deborah “Debbie” Fauble and Richard “Dicky” Longerbeam and adopted on October 13, 2004 by Timothy “Tim” and Teresa Tumblin from Charles Town, WV.
Ms. Tumblin graduated in 2008 from Faith Christian Academy in Martinsburg, WV. Surviving are one son, Elijah “Eli” Eugene Pryor and Eli’s father, Shawn Pryor; parents Debbie Fauble and Tim and Teresa Tumblin; three brothers: Ronald “Ronie” Fauble of PA, Timothy “Timmy” Tumblin of Martinsburg, WV, and Eric Tumblin of Denver, CO; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dicky Longerbeam, her grandmother Betty “Becky” Lorraine Fauble, and numerous other aunts, uncles and relatives. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Fellowship Bible Church with Pastor Billy Hern officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 160 Daniel Road, Shenandoah Junction, WV for a fund set up for Crystal’s son, Eli Pryor. Condolences to the family may be made at www.potomaccremation.com