Curt Allard

Curt Steven Allard passed away Aug. 25, 2021, at the early age of 53. He was the husband of 20 years to Julie Allard. Born May 20, 1968, in Idaho, he was the son of Norman Allard and Donna (Hudson) Allard.
Originally from Pocatello, Idaho, he grew up in Rockville and was residing in Ijamsville, Maryland, at the time of his death. Curt wasn't a desk job type of guy. He preferred construction, and for 10 years, he was the owner/operator of his own small business, Castle Floors Inc. When the boys were 4, the devoted father gave up his business to be a stay-at-home dad, which he did for eight years until his death. Being a handy guy around the house, he was happy to help friends, family and neighbors with their home projects when he wasn't doing his own.
Those closest to him understood his passion for football. It didn't matter if it was his favorite Minnesota Vikings or watching his boys play for MAYAA in Mount Airy. Before games, it was common for him to blast an AC/DC song to inspire the boys. He loved everything Viking and castles, to the extent that he and his wife traveled to Iceland, Scotland and Ireland. He loved history and learning about pretty much anything, including topics such as wars, science, politics, and even aliens. Other favorites include trips camping in Dolly Sods, West Virginia, and family beach trips to Outer Banks or Myrtle Beach.
He was smart, funny, tough, loyal and kind. He will be missed by everyone that knew him well. There will be a hole in our hearts from losing him forever.
In addition to his wife, Julie, he is survived by his twin boys, Erik and Steven; as well as his sisters, Rene Allard and Yvonne Barnaby.
The family will have a private service. Donations to the children's college fund may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/allard-college-fund.
