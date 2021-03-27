Curtis 'Mason' Smith passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was 19 years old.
Mason was born on February 21, 2002 in Frederick, MD, the son of Zachary and Kelley Smith. He attended Frederick schools and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 2020, where he learned the heating, ventilation and air conditioning trade through the Career and Tech program. Upon graduation, Mason became employed with HVAC Precision Services, where he was just starting his professional career in the HVAC industry.
Mason was the second oldest of four siblings, whose bond defined the love in his family. His favorite hobbies included buying, working, flipping classic BMW cars. Mason has made us all experts on old import cars. He loved the thrill of street racing and could also be spotted at the skate park with his BMX bike when he wasn't toying around in the garage or helping others. He loved fishing, playing baseball, and golfing with his brothers and dad. Mason may have been the younger brother but acted like the protector of his older sister, as well as the guardian of his mom from earth and in heaven. He lived each day searching for adventure and finding a new friend in everything he did.
Mason is survived by his mother Kelley Smith and Damon Barbour, along with father Zachary (Zac) and stepmother Samantha Smith; his sister Caroline and brothers Jackson and George (Carter). He also leaves his maternal grandparents Gerald and Elaine Koehl and his paternal grandparents Dennis and Pamela Smith, also of Frederick. He is also survived by his maternal aunts and uncles Benjamin and Kelli Koehl, Christine and Greg Caffee, Kyle and Stacey White and his paternal aunt and uncles Lucas and Amy Smith and Joshua Smith; and his beloved girlfriend Amy Espinoza and abundance of close friends. Mason was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather George Clark and great grandparents Phyllis and George Clark and Patricia and George Sabine and paternal great grandparents Curtis Ray and Patricia Weddle and J. Howard and Nina Smith.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church St, Frederick. Visitation hours will be Tuesday Mar 30 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm with Covid Restrictions in place. Face masks must be worn and social distancing is required. The funeral will be held on Wednesday Mar 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD. More information of the live stream will be available at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Go Fund Me Curtis "Mason" Smith Funeral Expenses Support to ensure that Mason's name and memory will live on.