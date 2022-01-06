Curtis Yingling

Curtis Allen Yingling, 46, of Thurmont, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. Born June 23, 1975, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Leo Douglas Sr. and Bonnie Jane (Kelly) Yingling, and loving husband to Kristina “Krissy” (Beard) Yingling. On Feb. 20, they would have celebrated their 25th anniversary.
Curtis was an experienced crane operator. He was a devoted father and family man. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t cook, smoke or grill for family gatherings. He loved and cared for many pets. He also enjoyed hunting with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are son, Donovan and wife Cheyanne Yingling; son, Cory Yingling; daughter, Katlyn Yingling and friend Connor; granddaughter, Arianna Yingling, affectionately known as “Little George”, all of Thurmont; brothers, Leo Douglas Yingling Jr. and wife Debbie, Chris Yingling and wife Keri, of Roanoke, Virginia; “adopted brother,” Douglas Burras and wife Kim, and their sons, Cody and Collin, and daughter, Ryleigh; mother-in-law, Kaye Metheny; many nieces and nephews; and four-legged friends, Copper, Sam, Remington and Simba.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, on Friday Jan. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local SPCA or animal shelter.
