CW3 (Ret.) Jerry G. Ryan

Jerry Glenn Ryan, 81, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home following an illness. He was born Jan. 23, 1941, to the late Lt. Col. Glenroy and Violet (nee Heerd) Ryan in Muscatine, Iowa. He was the beloved husband of 61 years of Gerda (nee Flamm) Ryan.
Jerry graduated from Muscatine High School and went into the Army. He served for 22 years in the medical corps, running multiple medical maintenance departments for military hospitals, including units in the U.S., South Korea, and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Belgium. He received numerous medals and commendations when he served. While in the Army, he also received his Bachelor of Science degree in business and his master’s degree in management from the University of Maryland and Shenandoah University and Conservatory. His final military command was at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland — in USAMMA. He and his wife decided to build their house in nearby Clover Hill and stay and raise their children.
After his honorable service, he continued to work for various medical equipment companies within his specialty to sell to the federal government.
He met his wife, Gerda, while serving in Germany as a trucker for the Army before getting into medical maintenance and becoming an officer. He loved his family and friends dearly and would do anything for them.
In addition to his wife, Gerda, he is survived by his sons, Jerry G. Ryan (Sara) and William K. Ryan, and his daughter, Karen Ryan Staley, all of Frederick; grandchildren, Claire Russell (Colin), Ben Staley, Renee Ryan, Andi Hamel (Steve) and William C. Ryan; as well as two great-grandchildren, Russel and Thomas Hamel. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Jones (Danny), of Bradenton, Florida. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joy Leamer, of Fort Worth, Texas.
There will be a celebration of Jerry’s life at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD, 21701, at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. In lieu flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.