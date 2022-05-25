CWO Roger W. Kane, U.S. Navy, retired

Roger William Kane, 84, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Frederick Health Hospital. Born Sept. 24, 1937, in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, to the late Donald Edward and Elizabeth Pauline (nee Luther) Kane. He was the beloved husband of more than 62 years to Barbara Ann (nee VanDyke) Kane.
Roger graduated from Pennsbury High School in Yardley, Pennsylvania, in 1956. Roger was a career member of the United States Navy. He served for more than 20 years in the Navy, earning the National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal as an unlisted man; and the Navy Achievement Medal for his services during the recovery pickup of the Apollo 14. He also received the following medals for his service in Vietnam: the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Gallantry Cross. He was stationed on the USS New Orleans when Apollo 14 was picked up. He also served in both the Pacific and Atlantic fleets.
After his honorable service, he would work as a mechanical engineer for Vitro Labs, Metro Rail, Sisters of the Poor and the OmniHotel. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, wood working and camping. After retirement, he was a member of reunion associations of all the ships he served on: USS Diamondhead, Dahlgren, Boston, New Orleans, LaSalle and Seattle; as well as a member of the Disabled Veterans Association and the Military Officers of America Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Roger W. Kane Jr., DDS (wife, Sarah) and Laura Kane, DVM (partner, Joseph Bunag); grandchildren, Olivia Kane and Spencer Kane; and his siblings, Michael Kane and Patricia Lombardi. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings, Donald E. Kane Jr., Dennis Kane, Dolores Brass and Jean Randal.
Family and friends may gather at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Homes, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial at sea will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Online condolences can be offered at keeneybasford.com.