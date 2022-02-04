Cynthia A. Bariattir, 69, Frederick, died Wednesday February 2, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of Alfred Bariatti.
Born in Baltimore on April 29, 1952 she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Betty L. Rowe Krauder.
She had been employed as a receptionist Comcast and for five years at Ideal in Frederick.
Surviving besides her husband are two daughters Katie Tinkler of Wilmington NC and Emily Duggan of Pollesville.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.
Donald B Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.