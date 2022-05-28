Cynthia Barnes

Cynthia L. Barnes, 66, of Frederick, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Tranquility at Fredericktowne. She was born July 31, 1955, in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was the daughter of Lt. Col. Robert A Barnes, United States Air Force, retired, and Virginia L. Barnes (nee Marshall).
Cynthia was a kind and loving person who loved animals and routinely donated money and supplies to various humane societies. She also loved traveling and watching the WVU Mountaineers on TV.
Cynthia is survived by her brother, Barry Barnes; sister Shauna Barnes; “adopted son,” David Schust (Jessica); and nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Barnes.
A celebration of life service will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Cynthia’s name to the Marion County Humane Society of West Virginia (mchswv.com). Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.