It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Cynthia Diane Notnagle on Feb. 21, 2021.
She spent her final days in the loving care of her two sisters and niece.
She is predeceased by her parents, Emil Richard and Delores Notnagle; sister, Brenda Marcus; brother, William Notnagle; nephew, Terry Tyeryar; and brother-in-law Gordon Hamm. She leaves behind sister, Sherry Hamm; sister, Helen Tyeryar (Ralph); nieces, Mary Grace Cutsail, Ashley Cohee (Justin), Tasha Marcus and Heather Pool; nephews, Justin Cutsail, Ryan Tyeryar (Morgan), Shane Marcus, Billy, and Cody Notnagle; and an uncle, Ed Notnagle.
Cindy graduated from Rock Creek School and worked many years at Jeannie Buzzard Workshop. Since moving to Florida, she enjoyed working at the Key Training Center. She and her sister were members of FFRA (Family & Friends Reaching for Abilities). She took ballroom dance lessons and art lessons, and she enjoyed numerous parties.
A traveler, she was, from Maine to Florida. Her most recent trip was to Indiana to visit niece Ashley and family. Each year, she would fly to her sisters in Maryland for Christmas and summers. There, she spent fun-filled days with her very dear and longtime friend, Eva Poole. Cindy loved all things Elvis and Mickey Mouse.
Her favorite things were walking in nature and exercising in the pool — and, of course, eating out (always shrimp).
She will be remembered for her smile and spreading sunshine. We will so miss that giggle. To know Cindy was to love her.
A service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
Anyone wishing to make donations in her name may do so at: FFRA, 6035 E. Tudor St., Inverness, FL 34452.