Cynthia Faulkner

Cynthia Ann Faulkner, 54, of Taneytown, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home. Born Jan. 24, 1967, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Kolb and the late Marie Kreps. She was the wife of Raymond Faulkner, her husband of 25 years.
Cynthia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, and collecting duck and dolphin figurines. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Raymond, are sons, Brandon Stouter of Hagerstown, and Chris Faulkner and fiancee Chelsea Sparkman, of Taneytown; stepchildren, Raymond Faulkner Jr. and wife April of Emmitsburg, Brian Faulkner and wife Brittany of Cascade, and Raeann Wagerman and husband Chris of Emmitsburg; siblings, Pat, Betty and Laura; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation and viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Due to COVID concerns, masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing should be observed.
