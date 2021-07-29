Cynthia Kirby of Brunswick, Maryland, passed on Monday, July 19, 2021.
An enthusiastic gardener and homemaker, Cindy was an accomplished seamstress who made detailed quilts and tailored clothes.
A skilled legal secretary for a patent law firm in Washington, D.C., Cindy later freelanced as a collaborator to musical instrument production and retail in Oklahoma City with Walt, her late husband and companion in the Christian faith.
They now share their beliefs for eternity.
Cindy is survived by her two daughters, Claire Constance and Karen Ann; four grandsons; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Susan Boller, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, Christina Tsen, of Spring, Texas, and Melissa Sadtler (and husband Brian), of Williamsport, Maryland; and her brother, Thomas Boller, of Mobile, Alabama.
Interment took place at the Graceham Moravian cemetery, where seven generations rest peacefully together.
Now she is rejoicing in heaven.
