Cynthia Adams Schildtknecht, 61 of Falling Waters, West Virginia, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2020, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Washington, D.C., to John Quincy Adams Jr., and the late Patricia Delores Adams (nee Smith); loving wife to Edward Schildtknecht, mother of Krista Freer, sister to Deborah Adams Lilly, John Phillip Adams and Michael Thomas Adams. Services will be announced at a later time.
