Cynthia Zecher

Cynthia Metzger Zecher, age 86, of Jefferson, Maryland, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2022, at her home, with her five children by her side. She was born April 5, 1936, to Howard and Clara Metzger. She was the wife of the late Carrollee Zecher, who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2021.

Cynthia graduated from Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She utilized her skills as a registered nurse, doing home health care. Cynthia was a woman of strong faith and was a member of Christ Reformed Church in Middletown. She and Carrollee were involved in many community activities, including the Growing Project, being a 4-H leader, and the Burkittsville Ruritan Women’s Auxiliary.