Cynthia Zecher

Cynthia Metzger Zecher, age 86, of Jefferson, Maryland, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2022, at her home, with her five children by her side. She was born April 5, 1936, to Howard and Clara Metzger. She was the wife of the late Carrollee Zecher, who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2021.
Cynthia graduated from Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She utilized her skills as a registered nurse, doing home health care. Cynthia was a woman of strong faith and was a member of Christ Reformed Church in Middletown. She and Carrollee were involved in many community activities, including the Growing Project, being a 4-H leader, and the Burkittsville Ruritan Women’s Auxiliary.
Cynthia took great pride in her role as mother and grandmother. She extended her kindness and her passion for children in her role as caregiver for the Segal children: William, Allison and Nicholas, whom she loved and adored. She continued a relationship with them after they were grown.
In addition to her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Chu and Eunice Fouche.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Linda) Zecher, Lisa (Phyllis) Zecher, Keith (Lorena) Zecher, Laura (Ike) Eichelberger and Lynn (Chris) Willis; grandchildren, Amy (Mark), Scott, Brian, Hannah, Noah (Mina), Emma, Craig (Jessie), Caleb (Samantha), Clark, Katelyn (Richard), Ethan, Jenna and Jacob; great-granddaughters, Madison, Abigail, Aurora, Arizona and Everly; sister, Jane Dertzbaugh; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many lifelong friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Washington County for the care of both Cynthia and Carrollee over the past year. We are especially grateful for the care provided by Mary Ropp, CNA. They both looked forward to her visits.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Benevolence Fund for Hospice of Washington County, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742, Hoffman Home for Youth, 815 Orphanage Road, Littlestown, PA 17340, or Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown, MD 21769.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. July 30 at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department Activity Center, 1
Firemans Lane, Middletown, MD 21769, with a light lunch to follow.