Dale A. McCluen, 74, of Union Bridge, Maryland, passed into glory on Thursday morning, May 13. No longer in pain from liver cancer, he now rests in the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior.
Born on May 4, 1947, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to Isaac and Ruth (Keeler) McCluen, he is survived by sister Esther Shaw, of Morro Bay, California. Upon earning his diploma at Methacton High School, Dale entered the Army and served for three years. After his discharge, he worked a wide variety of jobs, mainly in Pennsylvania and Maryland, most recently that of custodian at Faith Church in Frederick.
“Mr. Dale” was well known for his sense of humor, his knowledge of the Bible and his commitment to prayer. Those on his prayer list were lifted up fervently and frequently.
A celebration of Dale’s life is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Faith Church, 8158 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick, Maryland, with Pastor John Armstrong presiding. A reception at the church will follow the memorial service, with all applicable COVID-related regulations observed.
Those who desire to honor Dale’s life may make memorial donations to Frederick Rescue Mission, P. O. Box 3389, Frederick, MD 21701.