Dale Anthony LaMendola, 65, of Mount Airy, passed away April 8 after a brief illness. Dale was born in Washington D.C on Dec. 8, 1954, and raised in Olney Md.
Dale was retired from Montgomery County Government. He had a love of security and private investigating with Pam Stromowsky at Taisey Security Agency.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph LaMendola. He leaves behind his loving mother Georgia LaMendola, two adult children Melissa and Joseph. His brother Kenneth and nephew Michael Lamendola and brother Dane and sister in law Chrissy LaMendola. He also leaves behind his cherished specialized trained K-9 Blaze. He will be missed by many friends.
Services and interment will be private.