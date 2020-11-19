Mr. Dale Lee Crummitt, 57, of Elloree, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Dale was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Aug. 12, 1963 and was the son of Albert Sylvester Crummitt Sr., of Elloree, South Carolina, and Marie Bernadette Simmons Hawkins, of Hagerstown, Maryland. He was a 1981 graduate of Brunswick High School and worked for Food Lion. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Lynn) Crummitt.
In addition to his wife and parents, Dale is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Nicole Miller and her husband Kyle; a son, Richard Lee Crummitt and his fiancee Destiny; grandsons, Philip Chance Crummitt and William Mason Crummitt; and granddaughters, Kynlee Grace Miller and Adelyn Grace Crummitt. He also leaves behind siblings Tina (Charles Sr.) Hall, of Charles Town, West Virginia, Lisa (David) Hawker, of Jefferson, Maryland, Jeff (Lisa) Crummitt, of Smithsburg, Maryland, Melinda Hoy, of Woodsboro, Maryland, and Charles (Chuck) Crummitt and significant other Jenni Baumanis, of Jefferson, Maryland; and stepfather Harry Hawkins Sr., of Hagerstown, Maryland. Dale is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his second mother, Diane E. Crummitt; his brother, Albert (Albie) Crummitt Jr. and wife Sharon; and brother, Richard (Dickie) Crummitt.
Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman. He lived lake life to its fullest and loved to take family and friends out on his pontoon boat to a local sandbar (Ballards) in Lake Marion. Dale was always excited to have his grandchildren steer the boat with him. He enjoyed his dog Roxie and his cats Baby, Cookie and Oreo. Other hobbies included riding motorcycles, shooting pool and hanging out in his garage, and racing mud trucks.
The family will host a socially distant celebration of life service at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 in the recreational building at Valley Baptist Church in Jefferson, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to defray service expenses can be mailed to FOE Aux 1136, P.O. Box 26, Brunswick, MD 21716. Please make checks payable to FOE Aux 1136 and annotate “Dale Crummitt Expenses” in the memo field.