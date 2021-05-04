On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Dale Edward Brady, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 71. Dale was born on Aug. 13, 1949, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to John Copsey Brady and Ruth Gyda Jenkins.
He married the love of his life, Victoria Lee (Dennis) Brady, on Oct. 5, 1968. Together they raised two sons.
He is survived by his loving wife Victoria; their children, William Edward and wife Penny, and Don Robert and wife Jill. He was lovingly known as Pawpaw to his grandchildren, Cherrelle (Chris), Jacob (Shannon), Jessica, Julia, Kayla and Jack; great-grandchildren, Emmalyn, Gabrielle, Caroline and Carter; his siblings, John Richard Brady (Nancy), Elaine Ruth Wright (Ed), Karl Seymour Brady (Stephanie) and Joan Copsey Brady-Rios (Augie); his stepsiblings, Janet Low (Mike), Mark MacDonald (Joy), Michael MacDonald and Lynda Filbert (Dick); and many nieces and nephews.
Dale worked 40 years for Montgomery County Public Schools as an auto mechanic supervisor. He was a proud member of the Ocean City Jeep Club and Bikers Without Borders Foundation. He was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. His mechanical inclination could be seen in all aspects of his life, not only when working on vehicles but also in his ability to engineer solutions throughout all trades such as carpentry, plumbing and electric power. Dale was a man of few words, but his actions more than made up for it. His quick wit, selflessness, kindness, patience and integrity will have an everlasting effect on his wife, family and friends.
Dale was a beloved husband, father, Pawpaw, brother, uncle, friend and our hero. The family would like to invite you to a celebration of life from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Windmill Creek Vineyard & Winery, 11206 Worcester Highway, Berlin, MD 21811. Pastor Bob Miller will share some words of encouragement followed by local musicians Opposite Directions. The family will provide water and Dale’s favorite beer. Windmill Creek will have food and wine available for purchase should you like to extend your celebration. Limited chairs will be provided, so please consider bringing your own lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dale’s memory to the Believe in Tomorrow House by the Sea, Children’s Foundation (Beach Respite Homes, Ocean City area), https://believeintomorrow.org/programs/by-the-sea.