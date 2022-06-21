Dale L. Walters

Dale Louis Walters, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, and Palm Bay, Florida, passed away Wednesday June 15, 2022, after a heroic battle with a long illness. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 1942, to the late Omer and Marcella (Loschelder) Walters, he was the beloved husband of 57 years to Kathleen Mary Walters.
At the young age of 10, Dale contracted polio but never let his condition stop him. He worked for the federal government, retiring after 35 years. He often helped others with their taxes and ran his own real estate appraisal business. Dale was known as a master gardener, and always maintained his own vegetable garden, as well as always fixing things around the house and helping others with their needs. A deeply spiritual man, Dale was a member of Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland, and Our Lady of Grace in Palm Bay, Florida, and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. Dale will be most remembered for the absolute, unconditional love he had for his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren more than anything in the world.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Laurie Mistretta (Michael), Kim Smith (Gary), Joseph Walters (Amy), Brian Walters (Allie), Julie Lynch (Chris), Barbara Roddy (Sean) and John Walters (Miranda), his siblings, Jean Danko and James Walters; 24 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Timmy Walters.
Family and friends can gather at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Homes, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, at 11 a.m. Friday June 24, 2022. Interment will take place at a later date.
Donations in Dale's name can be made to Frederick Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences can be made at keeneybasford.com.