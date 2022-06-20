Dale R. Wiles, 54 of Allentown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Born in Emmitsburg, MD, he was the son of Robert and Carolyn Wiles.
He was a 1986 graduate of Catoctin High School, a 1990 graduate of Elizabethtown College, and a 1995 Graduate of The Weidner University Law School where he earned his Juris Doctor. Dale worked for Broc Kitchens & Bath and was part of the very large family of all who worked there.
One of Dale’s biggest accomplishments was being a father. Dale was blessed with two children, a daughter Sophia and son Ethan, who were the loves of his life. Dale loved attending their soccer games, and was proudly the loudest parent on the sidelines. Regardless of what was happening, Dale tried to always be there for his children through their ups and downs and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. He was always quick with a smile to anyone he knew followed by a joke to make you laugh.
Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Wiles, paternal grandparents George Arthur and Margaret C. Wiles, and maternal grandparents Rhett and Leona Petcher.
Dale is survived by his beloved children, Sophia Wiles and Ethan Wiles, parents Robert and Carolyn Wiles, sister Laurie and brother-in-law Maurice Arenas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Calling Time will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 10-11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow all in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18018. Another Calling Time will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 11 a.m.-noon with a funeral service to follow all in Bush Creek Church of the Brethren 4821 Green Valley Rd Monrovia, MD 21770. Burial to follow in Bush Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Carolyn Wiles c/o Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 for a Scholarship fund to be started for Sophia and Ethan Wiles.