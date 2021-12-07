Damien Teal

Damien Matthew Teal, age 42, of Sharpsburg, Washington County, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly, on Nov. 26, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 4, 1979, in Frederick, Maryland. Damien was the son of Linda Pierce Orndorff and the late Douglas Teal. He grew up in Brunswick, Maryland.
Damien is survived by his mother, Linda Pierce Orndorff; his sons, Lane Donovan Teal and Evan Jeremiah Teal, and their mother, Deanna Adkins. Damien thought of the Jones siblings, in the same household, as his brothers and sisters. That sentiment was reciprocated. He is survived by sisters, Sharon Jones Smith (Allen), Jacquelyn Jones Riland, Lisa Jones Horner (Doug) and Cheryl Jones Dant (Brian); brothers, Richard Jones (Rachael) and Jerry Jones (Debbie); uncle, Carroll (Dad) Jones; and brothers, Douglas Teal Jr. and Jeff Teal, of North Carolina. Damien is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including Mallory Smith, with whom he had a special bond; and close friend and “go-to guy,” Mike Hayter. Damien frequently mentioned coworkers at Guardian Flight, DeAnn Schaffer and Traci Brown, for their friendship and emotional support.
Damien was preceded in death by his grandmother, Anna Pierce; aunt, Shirley (Pick) Jones; and Christopher Jones.
Damien was the youngest child in the household and, therefore, was the foil of numerous antics but was always a willing participant.
He was employed by Guardian Flight of Roseau, Minnesota, as a flight paramedic. Previous employers included Valley Medical Transport, EMS of Frederick County and Washington County in Maryland, and EMS in Frederick County, Virginia, Alcoa Eastalco Works and Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Damien held multiple paramedic certifications from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Dakota, Arizona and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. He was a past member of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Company.
He was passionate about his life’s work of emergency medical care, surpassed only by his profound love for his two sons. He was dedicated to the Code of Ethics for EMS Practitioners, i.e., “to conserve life, alleviate suffering, promote health and do no harm”.
Damien enjoyed his small farm operation, raising livestock. He also reveled in coaching Little League Baseball, hunting, fishing and entertaining friends/family. He found great pleasure being with his dogs and other animals. He was mechanically inclined, having outstanding abilities with carpentry/ woodworking, and exceptional culinary skills. During his youth, he played football, basketball and baseball.
He was an ardent Philadelphia Eagles fan. Lane and Evan (middle name) are namesakes for two former Eagles players, Donovan McNabb and Jeremiah Trotter. Damien’s player role model was Brian Dawkins, Hall of Fame safety.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or the Code Green Campaign, P.O. Box 732, Liberty Hill, TX 78652.
Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, Virginia.