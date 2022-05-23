Dana Blank

Dana Rose Blank, age 86, of Frederick died Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home following a brief illness. Born December 29, 1935 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Austin Millard “Jim” Hamilton and Loretta Belle Rippeon Hamilton. She was the wife of Grayson E. “Sonny/Johnny” Blank Jr. who died in 2002.
Dana was a farm wife assisting her husband on the family dairy farm. After discontinuing the dairy operation she was employed by the Frederick County Board of Education, working in school cafeterias. She was a member of Chapel Lutheran Church, the Heart of Maryland and East Coast Tractor Pullers and she volunteered at the Frederick Fair tractor pull. She was also involved in Frederick County 4-H. Dana enjoyed puzzles, baking, cooking, vegetable gardening and canning, flowers, playing cards, the Washington Nationals, NASCAR, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are children, Judy L. McKimmey of Brunswick, Lisa A. Hebb and Tate of Shenandoah, WV and Tammy Sue Anders and Todd of Frederick; grandchildren, J.R. Frye III and Jessica, Adam A. Frye and Stephanie, Lenny C. McKimmey and Ashley, Emily L. Clise and Bob, Kimberly S. Reyna and Luis, and T.J. Anders; great grandchildren, Noah Morris, Grayson Frye-Reid, Landen Frye-Reid, Ava Frye, Cole Murry, Chase Frye, Mavis Reyna and Levi Reyna; a sister, Wanda Main of Frederick and numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by a special sister-in-law, Evelyn Hawker.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Rd. with Pastor Ron Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Rd., Frederick, MD 21701 or to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
